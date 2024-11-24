Virat Kohli told to learn specific batting technique from 'new king' Jaiswal: 'An area he doesn't score off at all'

Day 3 in Perth saw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal get a ton as India maintained control against Australia in their Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, on Sunday. Jaiswal started the day on 90*, and reached his century by hitting a six off Josh Hazlewood in the 62nd over. Reaching the landmark, he celebrated in style and was applauded by the entire dressing room. India's Virat Kohli (L) talks to teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal on day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India.(AFP)

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar analysed Jaiswal's batting style, and advised Virat Kohli to learn from the 22-year-old.

Sanjay Manjrekar's observation

"The square cut- he plays it a little later, which may not be ideal, but the back foot punch is something to love now in both those shots that you see there guys well, the new King likes to be on the back foot, unlike the reigning king who wants to be on the front foot, and as a result of that, he got 64% of the runs behind square. And that's something I think Virat Kohli might just want to have a look at because that's an area where he doesn't look to score off at all," he said.

Rahul fell for 77 off 176 balls on Day 3, losing his wicket to Mitchell Starc. Meanwhile, Hazlewood removed Devdutt Padikkal (25) and then Jaiswal departed in 93.5 overs.

Receiving a good length delivery, Jaiswal tried to go for a square cut, but he failed to keep it along the ground, and ended up hitting it hard and flat to Steve Smith at backward point for a catch. Then Rishabh Pant lost his wicket in the 96th over, leaving for one run off four balls, followed by Dhruv Jurel (1) in the 97th over.

Virat Kohli (40*) and Washington Sundar (14*) remained unbeaten at Tea, as India posted 359/5 in their second innings, taking a lead of 405 runs. India posted 359/5 in their second innings at Tea, taking a lead of 405 runs.