Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes maiden Test century in Australia in debut game Down Under, gets there with six off Hazlewood

Heading into the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, Australian media dubbed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as the "new king" and the youngster has well and truly lived up to the moniker. The 22-year-old notched up first overseas century as he went past the three-figure mark against Australia on Day 3 of the first Test at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Resuming his innings on the overnight score of 90, Jaiswal wasted little time in bringing up his fourth Test ton. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal gestures during the second day of the first Test cricket match. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

Jaiswal completed his ton off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood in the 62nd over of India's second innings. As soon as the left-hander brought up the landmark, he celebrated in style and the entire dressing room broke out into huge applause and cheer. Jaiswal brought up his century by hitting a six of the bowling of Hazlewood. The audacity to play a ramp shot in the nervous 90s was a sight to see.

One needs to have a solid backfoot gameplay to succeed in Australia and Jaiswal displayed just that in the second innings. Jaiswal took down the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, and wasted no chance to attack the slightly short deliveries dished out by off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

The southpaw learned from his mistake in the first innings where he chased a wide delivery off Starc. In the second innings, Jaiswal displayed great restraint, keeping out the good balls, knowing very well, that with time, loose deliveries are going to come.

Throughout his innings, Jaiswal has also been trying to play mind games with the Australian bowlers. At one point on Day 2, Jaiswal told Starc, "You're coming too slow." This exchange happened when Jaiswal played a perfect forward defence off thw bowling of the left-armer.

India on top of Australia in first Test

Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India are completely bossing the first Test after gaining a lead of 46 in the first innings. Opening batters KL Rahul and Jaiswal have taken the wind out of the hosts' sail.

On Day 2, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed a batting performance one for the ages. Such was the magnitude of their brave and gritty show that the hosts looked completely shellshocked.

The duo batted out the last two sessions on Day 2, and hence this is the first time that an Indian pair has batted out two successive sessions in a SENA Test after Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul also registered the first opening stand of 100 runs for India after 20 years in Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also now hit the most sixes in Tests in a single calendar year.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul to help India bundle out Pat Cummins and co were 104 in the first innings. Harshit Rana (three wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (two wickets) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

The first Test between India and Australia started off with Bumrah winning the toss and opting to bat. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc ran riot in the first innings to bundle out India for 150.