Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli enters ground, salutes Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul after historic opening stand in 1st Test vs Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 23, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Virat Kohli reserved a brilliant gesture for Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who produced an unbeaten stand on Day 2.

Virat Kohli's appreciation for India's opening duo, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, was evident as the pair walked off the field at the close of play on Day 2 of the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. Kohli, who was busy with his own batting drills after the day's play, made sure to acknowledge their impressive performances with a salute.

Virat Kohli salutes Rahul, Jaiswal(X)
Virat Kohli salutes Rahul, Jaiswal(X)

His gesture was a fitting tribute to the calm and controlled manner in which the two young openers put Australia on the back foot, maintaining their unbeaten stand of 172 at stumps—India's lead had ballooned to 218 runs.

Watch Kohli's gesture here:

The morning session had seen Australia bundled out for just 104, thanks to a devastating 5-30 spell from stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah. In contrast, the Indian openers batted with purpose and flair, easily negating the new ball and rendering Australia’s bowlers ineffective for most of the day.

Both Jaiswal and Rahul exhibited maturity; Rahul, often under pressure to perform, seemed to find his rhythm early, striking a beautifully timed straight drive through the line past Pat Cummins. His elegant strokeplay continued through the afternoon, and he reached his 16th Test fifty with a nerveless shot off Mitchell Marsh. The crowd’s loud cheer for Rahul reflected the significance of the moment, with Rahul often being under criticism for his form.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, the 22-year-old who is playing his first Test Down Under, added his own flourish to the innings. His crisp upper cut over the wicketkeeper off Cummins was a standout shot, displaying a fine blend of technique and timing. Jaiswal’s confidence only grew as the day wore on, and in the final hour, he launched Mitchell Starc over fine leg for the first six of the innings, followed by a towering maximum off Nathan Lyon.

The duo showed it had the tools to tackle the Perth pitch, which had been tricky for most batters in the first innings.

The Indian openers' partnership provided a perfect counterpoint to the chaos of Day 1, when 17 wickets had fallen. The contrast in batting styles – Rahul’s steady, technical approach and Jaiswal’s attacking flair – has left Australia scrambling for answers. As the hosts looked to regroup, India’s opening duo had turned the tables, with Kohli’s salute acknowledging not just the runs, but the temperament and promise that both Rahul and Jaiswal bring to the team.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On