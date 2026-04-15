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Virat Kohli trains with heavily strapped leg after injury scare; clouds loom over LSG clash

Virat Kohli might be forced to miss RCB's match vs LSG tonight, but was spotted in training gear, leaving his involvement uncertain.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 10:10 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Virat Kohli caused RCB and Indian fans a brief scare as he didn’t appear to field in his team’s win over Mumbai Indians, reportedly nursing an ankle injury. There was concern surrounding how the injury would affect his campaign, but the legendary batter was expect to return for his team’s next game against Lucknow Super Giants – and it appears he will do just that, appearing in nets and a training session ahead of that match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli in action for RCB against MI in Mumbai.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

In a video shared on LSG’s social media, Kohli can be seen in training gear on the Chinnaswamy surface, greeting Rishabh Pant and LSG mentor Kane Williamson. However, one small element of concern for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru faithful would be that Kohli is not yet at 100%, forced to train with strapping on his leg.

Kohli struggled for rhythm and timing in a high-scoring match against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, only able to score 50(38) before being dismissed. His injury might have played a role, but RCB will know that this cannot be an excuse even for their historic marquee player.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar addresses Virat Kohli injury scare as RCB veteran doesn't field during MI run chase

Kohli's low strike-rate cause for concern?

 
ankle injury rcb lucknow super giants virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
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