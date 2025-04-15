Virat Kohli trolls RCB fans for bizarre number 18 theory to end title drought: ‘Were you not feeling it till now?’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown positive signs so far in the IPL 2025, with four wins in six matches. The Bengaluru-faced franchise is in quest to win its maiden IPL title, as it remains one of the three teams that have yet to win the trophy since the tournament's inception. Despite assembling one of the most destructive batting units in the past, assembling the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and KL Rahul together, they failed to get over the line. However, they seem to have finally found the right balance in batting and bowling to end the title drought. Virat Kohli has hit 248 runs in six innings so far this season.(PTI Image)

The batting unit has fired so far, with Kohli leading the charge alongside Phil Salt at the top, and Rajat Patidar showing his class in the middle order. The explosiveness of Jitesh Sharma and Tim David is complementing the other batters to make things work. While in the bowling department, they have finally assembled a good bowling attack, with all of their bowlers attacking in a pack to turn results in their favour.

Meanwhile, after a decent start to the season, a big section of RCB fans have started believing that this might be their year and started making connections with Kohli's jersey number 18 to the 18th edition of IPL.

The batting maestro trolled his team's fans about the number 18 connection in a video uploaded by RCB on their social media accounts.

The hosts asked Kohli about his views on the fans' number 18 theory, and he replied, “Were you not feeling it till now? It took 18 years to feel it. What about 17, 16, 19.”

However, the 36-year-old also stated, "I think it's a good reason to be in a good space and be positive."

Virat Kohli enjoys purple patch in IPL 2025

The former RCB skipper has been in fine form this season and has already scored three half-centuries and hit 248 runs in six innings at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of over 143. In the last match against RR, Kohli scored his third of the season and 66th in the IPL to go level with Australia's David Warner, who went unsold in IPL auction this year. Meanwhile, Warner leads the fifty count in the T20 format with 108 half-centuries, and Kohli is second with 100 in 401 matches, Pakistan's Babar Azam is third with 90.