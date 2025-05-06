Virat Kohli unplugged on empathetic relationship with 'special' Ishant Sharma: ‘Can absolutely share everything…’

Batting maestro Virat Kohli opened up about the bond he shares with his childhood friend and former India teammate Ishant Sharma. The two friends from Delhi have played together from the age group to the senior level. The two stalwarts emerged onto the international stage almost at the same time as Ishant making his debut first and Kohli joining him a year later in the set-up. Virat Kohli caught up with Ishant Sharma after the RCB vs GT match.(REUTERS)

Last year, when Kohli and the Indian team lifted the T20 World Cup, Ishant was doing the broadcasting duties, and he had tears in his eyes as he witnessed history.

Kohli was asked about his bond with Ishant in a recent RCB Podcast Bold and Beyond hosted by Mayanti Langer. The batting superstar said that he can share everything with him without any judgment.

"Ishant is someone I naturally connected with, from Day 1, absolutely nothing has changed, regardless of whether we play together or we don't play together - I can absolutely share everything with him, without any judgement, with complete understanding and complete empathy. So he is very special individual in my life," Kohli said in the podcast.

Talking about Ishan getting emotional on India winning the T20 WC, Kohli said that the paceman knew what everyone was going through and the value of lifting the trophy after all the previous setbacks.

"Whenever you are connected with someone in a strong way, you can feel what they could be going through and could have gone through. I think that energy reaches everyone. We were all emotional about it because we were trying for so long, there have been a lot of ups and downs," he added.

The two childhood friends recently caught up before the RCB vs GT clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They hugged each other and had a chat.

Meanwhile, last season, when the two Indian stars went toe-to-toe against each other in IPL, it was Ishant who won the battle against Kohli. They had a fun banter on the pitch when Kohli departed for 27 off 13 balls, and the DC pacer walked up to him and pushed him with his body. Kohli also smiled in reaction when Ishant celebrated the wicket.