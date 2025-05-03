Virat Kohli welcomes Khaleel Ahmed with back-to-back sixes after heated clash in previous RCB-CSK game; pacer reacts

In a fiery moment in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Saturday, Virat Kohli unleashed a pointed response to Khaleel Ahmed as soon as he bowled to the batter for the first time in the game – hitting him for back-to-back sixes in the third over of the innings. The confrontation may not have had words this time, but the fans didn't miss out on an opportunity to refer to the previous incident from earlier in the season. Virat Kohli smashes Khaleel Ahmed for two straight sixes(X)

In their April meeting in Chennai, Kohli and Khaleel had shared a brief but animated post-match exchange, where Kohli, visibly agitated, seemed to reprimand the left-arm pacer in a manner that was part stern, part playful.

Saturday’s game marked their first on-field face-off since that encounter, and Kohli didn’t waste time in making a statement. Khaleel’s first ball to him – a short delivery – was dispatched over the fine-leg boundary with disdain. The next one met the same fate, as Kohli followed up with another clean six.

Khaleel could only afford a dry smile in response.

What happened between Kohli, Khaleel?

In their previous clash, a fiery moment took place when Khaleel bowled a sharp bouncer to Kohli and advanced towards him in his follow-through. Kohli, clearly unimpressed, responded with a piercing death stare.

The tension simmered until after the match, when players from both sides lined up for the customary handshakes. As Kohli and Khaleel crossed paths, the former RCB skipper didn’t hold back, voicing his displeasure over the incident. Khaleel replied with a pointed quip: “Bhaiyya bowling toh karrne do dhang see (Bhaiya, at least let me bowl properly!).”

Standing just behind Kohli in the post-match ritual was none other than MS Dhoni. The CSK great witnessed the entire exchange up close but didn't intervene between the two.

Regardless, both players seemingly mended off-the-field, having a chat even after Kohli's initial agitation. However, on the field, Kohli looked at his fiery best and took on Khaleel with absolute disdain on Saturday.