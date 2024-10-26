Virat Kohli's massive error the main reason behind Rishabh Pant's run out. Here's the proof

Whose fault was it in Rishabh Pant's run out? Or, in other words, who gave the call to run in the first place? Was it Virat Kohli or was it Pant himself? Social media buzzed with questions and blame game moments after disaster struck for India at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand. It happened in the 23rd over of India's second innings. New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel bowled it flat and wide, Kohli jumped back and dabbed it just to the left of the short third and took off for a single. Rishabh Pant, who had just walked out to bat, responded with a stutter and halfway through, realised that he was going to be short. He put in a desperate dive to no use. New Zealand keeper Tom Blundell had whipped the bails off well before Pant reached the crease. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's mix-up

It was a body blow to India. After Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a brilliant 77 off 68 balls, India's best bet to challenge the mammoth 359-run target was another blitzkrieg from Pant. To lose him to a run out so early into his innings would have been the last thing on India's mind.

Pant's run out sparked a huge debate on social media. Fans came out with screenshots and visuals to suggest that it was not Kohli's call to run as Pant was already down the pitch when Kohli had just started. But a closer inspection reveals that Kohli, despite being the striker, took off for a run almost immediately after the ball left his bat. Ideally, when the ball goes behind the stumps, it is the non-striker's call but here, Kohli made the first move and Pant responded. That is where Pant went wrong.

There were plenty of reasons for not going for that risky single. The fielder was Mitchell Santner, who was one of the best in the New Zealand side and the ball went to his throwing arm. Secondly, Pant was battling a dodgy knee, which had kept him away from keeping duties in the first Test.

‘Rishabh Pant should have said no’: Anil Kumble

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble said Pant should have said no to Kohli. "It did seem like Kohli set off for the run and Pant responded. Pant should have said no for the run," said Kumble on Jio Cinema.

Mitchell Santner picked 13 wickets as New Zealand beat India by 113 runs in the second test Saturday, claiming its first test series win on Indian soil.

Santner ends India's streak

Following his 7-53 in the first Indian innings, Santner was once again wrecker-in-chief, picking up 6-104 in the second innings as New Zealand took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It had won the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets.

This was the first time India lost a Test series at home in 12 years. It was also their first defeat to New Zealand in a home Test series.

It was a second five-plus wicket haul for Santner in Tests, coming in consecutive innings at Pune, as India was bowled out for 245 runs in 60.2 overs while chasing 359 runs for an unlikely win.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer for India with 77 runs off 65 balls. But there wasn’t much else from India’s famed batting line-up — Ravindra Jadeja’s 42 was the second-best score on the day.

Ajaz Patel took 2-43, while Glenn Phillips picked 1-60 as India lost a first home series since 2012.