Virat Kohli's slow 30-ball 31 knock vs CSK angers internet, fans question 'intent': 'Better to get out on a duck'

Virat Kohli struggled to get going throughout his innings during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The RCB great, who came off a brilliant unbeaten 59 in the side's opening-day victory in IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, was restricted by CSK bowlers in Chennai; the batter could muster only 31 off 30 deliveries before being dismissed by Noor Ahmad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (Lakshmi)

Kohli’s innings against CSK was a rare struggle; from the outset, he found it difficult to time the ball, mistiming pulls, mistreating yorkers, and even taking a sharp blow to the helmet off a fiery bouncer from Matheesha Pathirana. A scratchy start saw Kohli survive a close run-out attempt and edge past multiple mistimed strokes.

His only moment of authority arrived in the 10th over when he responded to Pathirana’s bouncer with a six and four in quick succession, but that spark faded just as quickly.

As spin took charge, Kohli’s struggles deepened. Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja tied him down with tight lengths, forcing the RCB batter into an uncomfortable battle for runs. A miscued slog-sweep in the 12th over eventually ended his stay, as he found Rachin Ravindra at the deep mid-wicket fence.

The fans were critical of Kohli's knock after his dismissal.

RCB finish at 196/7

Despite Kohli's struggles, however, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored a competitive 196/7 against CSK, with contributions from multiple batters.

Rajat Patidar led the charge with a well-crafted 51 off 32 balls, anchoring the middle overs after an explosive start from Phil Salt, who hammered 32 off just 16 deliveries. Noor Ahmad emerged as CSK’s standout bowler with figures of 3/36 in four overs, while Matheesha Pathirana’s raw pace fetched him two wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed kept things tight with a wicket each. A late flourish from Tim David, smashing an unbeaten 22 off 8, ensured RCB finished with a strong total, leaving CSK with a challenging chase under the lights.