Mumbai [India], : Star India batters Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma ended what was a disastrous home Test season ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia away from home starting from November 22 onwards. Virat, Rohit end disastrous home Test season ahead of make-or-break Australia tour

In the third and final Test of the series against New Zealand, Virat and Rohit once again got out for low scores. During a run-chase of 147 runs, Rohit was dismissed for 11 runs by Matt Henry and caught by Glenn Phillips. On the other hand, Virat was dismissed for just one run in four balls on a delivery by Ajaz Patel. His woes against spinners continued as he handed an easy catch to Daryl Mitchell at slips.

With these dismissals, Virat and Rohit have concluded extremely underwhelming home season consisting of series against Bangladesh and Kiwis. It does not serve as a good sign for the team ahead of the high-profile BGT series. Only a massive win in the series would help India secure their third-successive ICC World Test Championship final appearance at Lord's next year.

In these five Tests, Rohit has scored 133 runs at an average of just 13.30, with a half-century in 10 innings. His best score is 52. His scores this home season are: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11.

In Tests this year, Rohit has scored 588 runs in 11 Tests and 21 innings at a sub-par average of 29.40, with two centuries and two fifties and best score of 131. This average in Tests is the lowest for him in a calendar year since he started opening in the format in 2019. Remarkably, this has been his best year in T20 cricket in the same period with his avg & strike rate both the highest for a calendar year.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Rohit has scored 833 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 33.32, with three centuries and four fifties in 26 innings. His best score is 131.

On the other hand, Virat's numbers are slightly better but still nothing encouraging as his spin woes have gotten worse. In five Tests, he has scored 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with just one fifty and best score of 70. His scores during this home season are: 6, 17. 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1.

This year, Virat has scored just 250 runs in 12 Test innings across six matches at an average of 22.72, with just one half-century and best score of 70.

In the ongoing WTC cycle 2023-25, Virat has scored 561 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 37.40, with a century and three fifties in 16 innings and best score of 121.

Coming to the match, India is 92/6, with Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar unbeaten on day three of the match while chasing 147 runs.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin . A fighting half-century from Will Young was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 263 and 92/6 need 55 runs againt NZ: 235 and 174 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.