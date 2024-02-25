Virender Sehwag's sharp 'no one to hype, no fan club' remark as 'exceptional' Kuldeep Yadav wrecks England in 4th Test

Kuldeep Yadav produced a game-changing bowling performance in the fourth Test of the series against England, picking four wickets in the second innings to help put England on backfoot in Ranchi. Introduced into the attack later on Day 3, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep made an immediate impact in his third over by dismantling Zak Crawley's stumps with a brilliant delivery that skidded through and disturbed the middle stump. India's Kuldeep Yadav prepares to bowl on the third day of the fourth Test against England(AP)

Kuldeep, then, dismissed Ben Stokes with the low delivery, dislodging his stumps to put England in further trouble. He continued to wreak havoc by dismissing Tom Hartley and Ollie Robinson within merely three deliveries, aiding in folding the visitors for just 145 in the second innings.

Ashwin did win the race for a five-wicket haul, claiming his fourth and fifth wickets in quick succession, but Kuldeep's spell was certainly a game-changing one, and former India opener Virender Sehwag took to his official X, formerly Twitter, account to laud the left-arm spinner.

Sehwag stated that Kuldeep isn't “hyped” by many and deserves more credit for his exceptional performances for the side.

“When it comes to hype, one of the least hyped guys is Kuldeep Yadav. Been exceptional for many years, but never got a online fan club or people to hype him as the next big thing. Deserves a lot more credit and hype than he gets,” Sehwag wrote.

Kuldeep had bowled only 12 overs in the first innings which left many puzzled, and was also introduced late on Day 3. Before his introduction, Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the English top-order, picking three early wickets to put the side on instant backfoot.

The 29-year-old was absent from the series opener in Hyderabad but made significant contributions in the subsequent matches. Across the second and third Tests, he secured 8 wickets and also showcased his batting skills.

In the Rajkot Test, Kuldeep provided stability in the initial phase of the second innings, scoring 27 runs off 91 balls while acting as a nightwatchman. However, a noteworthy performance came on Day 3 when he partnered with Dhruv Jurel to rescue the team from a challenging situation.

Together, the duo formed a resilient 77-run partnership, with Kuldeep scoring 28 runs off 131 deliveries. His patient innings not only bolstered the team's total but also allowed Jurel to score quickly in the morning session, narrowing India's deficit in the first innings.

At the end of Day 3, India were in complete command of the proceedings; the side reached 40/0 and required 152 more runs to win and clinch an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.