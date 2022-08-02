Watch: 'Vo tumhara firki le raha hai yaar' - Shastri's absolute gold reaction to Srikkanth as Kaif, Jadeja pull his leg

Team India endured a tough five-wicket defeat to West Indies in the second T20I of the series in Basseterre. The side was bowled out on 138 in 19.4 overs and even as the bowlers put on a fighting display to take the match to the final over, Devon Thomas (31* off 18 deliveries) eventually took the Windies to victory. The match saw a three hour delay in total due to luggage issues and as result, the third T20I, scheduled at the same venue, has been pushed back by 1.5 hours.

After the opening game of the series, the fans and former cricketers were critical of the Indian management's call to open with Suryakumar Yadav. The 31-year-old had scored a century while batting at no.5 in the last month's T20I series against England; however, despite the presence of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant (who had opened against England), the management decided to experiment with the opening role yet again in the 2nd T20I.

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth was livid with the decision, urging Rohit Sharma and co. to not “spoil” Suryakumar's potential by sending him to open. During the debate with fellow former cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Mohammad Kaif, Srikkanth also gave the example of Ravichandran Ashwin opening for the 2022 Indian Premier League to suggest that there can be many other players who could be tried in the role.

As Ravi Shastri joined the debate, Kaif hilariously pointed out that Srikkanth wanted Ashwin to open. As Shastri laughed at the idea, the former India star quickly said, ""I said, no opening with Suryakumar Yadav. That's what I meant!"

To this, Shastri hilariously replied, “Vo tumhara firki le raha hai yaar,” sparking laughter from both, Kaif and Jadeja.

The five-match series is currently level at 1-1 with the third T20I taking place on August 2. The remaining two ODIs are scheduled to take place in Florida in the United States.

Following the completion of the series, a largely second-choice Indian XI will be led by Shikhar Dhawan as it tours Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series.

