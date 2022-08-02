'Arshdeep overthrows on Arshdeep's bowling, Arshdeep backs it up': Twitter goes crazy on jersey confusion in 2nd T20I

The start of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I was delayed twice due to luggage issues. The match, originally scheduled for 8pm IST start, was initially pushed back by two hours, and then delayed by another hour before eventually starting at 11pm IST. It seemed even as the match began, not all Indian players had received their luggage on time as a number of stars sported Arshdeep Singh's jersey during the game.

Naturally, this triggered a number of crazy tweets from the Indian fans. Suryakumar Yadav wore the India left-arm bowler's jersey as he opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. Then, right-arm bowler Avesh Khan also wore Arshdeep's jersey when India took to the field in the second innings. Thankfully, Arshdeep also wore his own jersey.

Also read: 'Karthik was picked for his IPL performance. But he was even better': Ex-India WK 'surprised' at star's absence in T20Is

The fans had fun on Twitter following the unusual scenes at the Warner Park in Basseterre:

This kit problem is wild. For a moment, I thought Arshdeep was opening before realising SKY is wearing his jersey. 😂 — Manya (@CSKian716) August 1, 2022

SKY wearing Arshdeep's jersey lol pic.twitter.com/iqMKzg7mxq — Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) August 1, 2022

Arshdeep ki Jersey hi pehenni hai to bhai sky come and bat for us at punjab too — RIP Mumma ?? (@akashcr699) August 1, 2022

Avesh Khan wearing Arshdeep jersey to bowl like him #WIvIND — Karamdeep 🎥📱 (@oyeekd) August 1, 2022

Everyone is wearing an Arshdeep shirt on the field today. pic.twitter.com/karONFZFhB — Manya (@CSKian716) August 1, 2022

18.3: Arshdeep overthrows on the bowling of Arshdeep, backed up in the deep by Arshdeep 😂 #INDvWI — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) August 1, 2022

Earlier, West Indies evened the T20I with India after Obed McCoy skittled the visitors for a record 6-17 in the second match. McCoy, a left-arm seamer, produced the best West Indies bowling figures in a T20I to help bowl out India for 138 in 19.4 overs.

West Indies made hard work of the chase in the end at 141-5 in the last over, three days after losing the first match by 68 runs. The five-match series is at 1-1 with the third game on Tuesday staying in Basseterre.

India captain Rohit Sharma defended giving main striker bowler Kumar only two overs, both in the powerplay.

“We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don't give opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep (Singh) you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India,” Sharma said. "They have done it in the IPL. (This is) just one game, those guys don't need to panic. They need backing and opportunity.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON