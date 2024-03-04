 Wankhede Stadium to host Ranji Trophy final this season | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Wankhede Stadium to host Ranji Trophy final; 41-time champions Mumbai enters summit clash

Wankhede Stadium to host Ranji Trophy final; 41-time champions Mumbai enters summit clash

PTI | , Mumbai
Mar 04, 2024 08:46 PM IST

The Ranji Trophy final of this season will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Ranji Trophy final of this season will be played at the Wankhede Stadium here from March 10 to 14, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) informed on Monday.

Built in 1974, Wankhede Stadium hosted the first cricket Test match in January 1975
Built in 1974, Wankhede Stadium hosted the first cricket Test match in January 1975(HT)

The announcement of the venue for the title clash was made after the 41-time champions Mumbai qualified for the final for the 48th time.

“The Wankhede Stadium has been the home of Mumbai cricket for almost half-a-century. So, considering the legacy of the tournament and the importance of such a big game for the whole Mumbai cricket community, it is fitting that the final is played at the Wankhede (Stadium),” MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

Mumbai defeated Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs in a one-side semifinal here at the BKC ground on Monday to enter the summit match after a gap of one season.

Mumbai will face the winner between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, who are engaged in the other semifinal clash at the VCA Ground in Nagpur.

Putting up a strong show with the bat in the second innings, Vidarbha were able to extend their lead by 261 runs reaching 343 for six at stumps on the third day.

