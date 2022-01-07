Wasim Jaffer fires back, gives befitting reply to Australian media's 'stat of the day' dig directed at Kohli's form

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has given an epic reply to Australian media Channel 7 for their dig at Virat Kohli's batting form. Kohli did not have the best of years in Test cricket in 2021, finishing with 536 runs from 11 matches including four half-centuries at a lowly average of 28.21, compared to his overall average which reads in excess of 50.

7Cricket posted a tweet which stated that since the start of 2019, Kohli has an average of 37.17 in Tests, which is lower that that of Mitchell Starc's 38.63. Tweeting this with a picture collage of Starc and Kohli, 7Cricket wrote 'stat of the day'. Not too long after, Jaffer, in response, came up with an equally amusing stat of his own.

"ODI Career batting average: Navdeep Saini: 53.50, Steve Smith: 43.34," Jaffer tweeted. True enough, Saini does possess a higher batting average than the star Australia batter. In five ODI innings, Saini has scored 107 runs with a highest score of 45 against New Zealand.

Saini has remained not out three times, escalating his average to over 50. He even brags of a striker ate of almost 80 in ODIs. Smith on the other hand, is a veteran of 128 ODIs, scoring over 4300 runs at an average of what Jaffer mentioned. As rightly pointed out, cricket is capable of throwing some really funny and interesting stats and trivia at you.