Wasim Jaffer tweets hilarious meme tagging R Ashwin after ICC announces India vs New Zealand WTC final rules

Wasim Jaffer tagged Ravichandran Ashwin in his hilarious meme post on Twitter after ICC announced the playing conditions for the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer and R Ashwin

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer left everyone in splits after he tweeted a meme using a screenshot from a popular Bollywood movie and tagged India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, asking him to explain the playing conditions of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand.

ICC announced on Friday that the WTC title will be shared between India and New Zealand if the final ends in a draw or a tie. Reacting to the announcement and the detailed rules of the WTC final, shared by ICC in a media release, Jaffer used a meme from Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The final is slated to be played between June 18 and 22 in Southampton, England

Jaffer did not stop there. He also tagged Ashwin and asked him to explain the rules and regulations to Team India.

“Indian team to @ashwinravi99 right now #FirstBencher #WTCFinal,” Jaffer wrote in the caption.

Ashwin meanwhile is currently in Mumbai with the rest of the Indian Test side. They are in a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which started on May 19, before leaving for the UK. India will will be in quarantine after landing in England before playing New Zealand in the WTC final.

Team India will then lock horns with England in five-match Test series.

Meanwhile, ICC discontinued the use of the controversial boundary count rule, which saw New Zealand lose the 2019 World Cup to England after the final ended in a tie even after a Super Over.

"The playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners ...," the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC, which also confirmed Dukes balls would be used for the final in Southampton from June 18, said there would be a reserve day factored in to ensure five full days of play.

The reserve day would only be used if lost playing time could not be made up each day.

"There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC said.

