Home / Cricket / Watch: Haris Rauf’s nasty bouncer injures batter during Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match

Watch: Haris Rauf’s nasty bouncer injures batter during Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match

cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2022 01:58 PM IST

Haris Rauf delivered a nasty bouncer which injured batter Bas de Leede during the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup clash in Perth.

Bas de Leede, centre, leaves the field after her was hit on the face while batting during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the Netherlands and Pakistan in Perth.(AP)
Bas de Leede, centre, leaves the field after her was hit on the face while batting during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the Netherlands and Pakistan in Perth.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having lost their opening two fixtures, Pakistan are currently up against Netherlands in a must-win T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Babar Azam-led side will be aiming to dominate their Dutch opponents and secure their first win of the tournament and the determination has been shown by Haris Rauf. In the sixth over of Netherlands' innings, the pacer delivered a nasty bouncer, which injured batter Bas de Leede.

In the fifth delivery of the over, the Pakistan bowler sent a short delivery and its bounce surprised the batter, who tried to swipe it away, but got hit on the helmet. The Pakistani cricketers immediately rushed to check on him, followed by the physios. There was a slight cut on his cheek and he had to depart for the dugout with the physio.

Also Read | Explained: Why was Bangladesh's last delivery called a no-ball against Zimbabwe, restarting the T20 World Cup match

Here is the video:

With De Leede not returning to bat, the Netherlands have also announced Logan van Beek as their concussion substitute.

The Netherlands initially won the toss and opted to bat. After winning the toss, Dutch captain Scott Edwards said, "We are going to bat first, looks like a great surface. There will be some pace and bounce on offer, so we need to execute our plans. Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover, Roelof van der Merwe are back in the playing XI."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar stated, "We are not under pressure, but it's not going to be easy for us. We need to focus on this game. In T20 you need a good start in the first six overs. Our middle order has performed well in patches, but we need to step up as a unit. Fakhar is back for Haider Ali."

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup haris rauf netherlands pakistan cricket team + 2 more
t20 world cup haris rauf netherlands pakistan cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out