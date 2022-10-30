Home / Cricket / Explained: Why was Bangladesh's last delivery called a no-ball against Zimbabwe, restarting the T20 World Cup match

Explained: Why was Bangladesh's last delivery called a no-ball against Zimbabwe, restarting the T20 World Cup match

cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 01:09 PM IST

A last-over no-ball drama highlighted a thrilling finish to the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup match in Brisbane.

A school-boy error from Nurul Hasan almost cost Bangladesh the game(Screengrab/Twitter)
A school-boy error from Nurul Hasan almost cost Bangladesh the game(Screengrab/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Humdingers continued to rule at the T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe and Bangladesh played out yet another Super 12 thriller at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. After their big win against Pakistan the other day in Perth, Zimbabwe narrowly lost a close contest to Bangladesh by three runs, but the drama that ensued in the last ball of the final over was one of the rarest ever seen in any form of cricket. In the end, Zimbabwe had two chances to knock off the win, but they squandered both, allowing Bangladesh to open their account in the Group 2 points table.

Here's what happened. As expected, the match boiled down to the last over, with Zimbabwe needing 16 to win. The final over bowled by Mosaddek Hossain started on just the note Bangladesh wanted as Brad Evans was dismissed off the first ball. However, Richard Ngarava had other plans, as he wacked a four and a six off the next 2 balls to bring the equation down to 5 needed off two. Off the penultima delivery, Mosaddek delivered, as he had Ngarava out stumped, leaving Zimbabwe needing at least a boundary off the last ball to take the match into a Super Over, but it wasn't to be. Blessing Muzarabani was out stumped and Bangladesh won the match by four runs. Or at least it seemed.

The players shook hands and walked off the field. But just then, after the third umpire, after having a proper look at that dismissal, signalled a no-ball. Why? Because of a school-boy like error from Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. The replay showed that Nurul had collected the ball in front of the stumps and dislodged the bails, making it a no-ball. The rules state that if a keeper's gloves, while affecting a stumping, is not behind the stumps, it will result into an illegal delivery. Of course, Muzarabani was way out of his crease but it did not matter. In a stunning sight, all 22 players walked back on the ground to complete the match. And since it was a no-ball, Zimbabwe now required four off the last ball and a free-hit.

With the pressure back on Bangladesh, suddenly, the crowd was behind Zimbabwe, and once again it was Muzarabani left with the task of hitting the winning runs. But in a game of several twists and turns, it was Mosaddek who held his nerves and bowled a dot ball, beating Muzarabani's swing of the bat to finally assure Bangladesh of their maiden win of the T20 World Cup.

"We all were nervous. It was a very good match. It wasn't very easy for us. It was the first time I saw something like that (no ball)," Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, Player of the Match, said during the presentation ceremony.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
zimbabwe cricket bangladesh cricket t20 world cup + 1 more
zimbabwe cricket bangladesh cricket t20 world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out