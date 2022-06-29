Watch: Joe Root wins hearts with brilliant gesture for New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell after England's 3-0 series win

Former England captain Joe Root is widely recognized as a class act all across the world of cricket, making as much time for fans and opponents as he can. Alongside being a competitor and arguably the best Test batter in the world at the moment, he also provides examples that cricket truly is the gentleman’s game. Another such moment came at the end of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley.

Root was still at the crease as England chased down the set target of 296, remaining not out on 86. It was a victory that set up a 3-0 clean sweep of the world champion Kiwis, and in a fashion which signalled a new era of Test cricket in England under Brendon McCullum. It was fitting that Root and Jonny Bairstow were at the crease as they scored the winning runs, with Root ending the series with 396 runs and Bairstow at 394, striking at over 120.

However, neither were top scorers of the series, with that honour going to New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who scored 538 runs and for his efforts shared the player of the series award with Root. He was mightily impressive throughout the series, putting up big scores and always keeping New Zealand competitive. As the England players celebrated the landmark series win, Root ensured that Mitchell’s performances on the tour did not go unnoticed.

While shaking hands, Root uprooted one of the stumps on the field and handed it to Mitchell, a clear gesture of his appreciation for the Kiwi batter’s quality of cricket, and a moment of great sportsmanship after the contest had been settled on the field. Mitchell, even in loss, was gracious enough to accept the token.

Root making sure Mitchell gets a stump 🥰#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/T1vdflbhgp — England?s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 27, 2022

Root resigned as English captain before the Test series, ushering in the new-look England under Ben Stokes, but this incident serves as a perfect example of why Root is regarded as one of the finest personalities in the sport. To make a quality cricketing contest, it takes two parties to tango, and Root’s recognition of Mitchell’s brilliance with bat earned him many plaudits on social media. Appreciating competition and rivals on the field as fellow athletes off it is very important for any sporting event, and this was just one fantastic example.

Root, who has scored 10 centuries since the beginning of 2021, is a man in sublime touch, and he and the rest of the England squad will now travel to Birmingham to prepare for the make-up Test match against India at Edgbaston. In the four matches held last year, Root was leading the scoring charts. His form as well as Bairstow’s will concern India, who will look to complete their first series victory in England since 2007. The match at Edgbaston will begin on July 1, and whichever way the result goes, Root is sure to be appreciative of the Indian players as well.

