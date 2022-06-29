Babar Azam shatters yet another Virat Kohli world record in latest T20I rankings boost

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's tryst with breaking world records continue as he surpasses former India skipper Virat Kohli to etch his name in history books for a record world record in T20I cricket, a feat he achieved as he continued his dominance at the the top of the charts in ICC T20I rankings.

Babar now owns the record of claiming the top rank in the ICC T20I list for the longest period of time. His tally now stands 1030 days as of June 29, Wednesday. The previous record was held by Kohli, who had dominated the rankings chart for 1013 days in the last decade.

Babar currently stands atop in in white-ball cricket rankings as per the ICC list and is keen to take over the No.1 spot in Test cricket as well.

“As a player it's a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and, for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It's not like if you are the top player in one or two formats, you go easy,” Babar had said earlier this month. “If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit.

“It's something I am preparing for. It's going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too."

Meanwhile, the rankings chart, released by the ICC on Wednesday, witnessed little change in T20I cricket with India's opening batter Ishan Kishan dropping a spot one place to the seventh position in the list of batters.

