Watch: Mehidy Hasan keeps watching as ball hits him on stomach in shocking catch-drop against South Africa in 2nd Test

Things turned rather awkward for Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan during the second Test against South Africa, where he not only missed the catch but also endured an injury in the process, as he was stretchered off the field. However, Hasan did return to the ground later. The incident took place on the second delivery of the South African innings, as Mehidy dropped Sarel Erwee on a duck.

It was a short and wide delivery from Ebadot Hussain and Erwee, going on the backfoot, played a square cut. Mehidy, standing at backward point, failed to judge the catch as the ball hit right on the stomach.

Watch:

The physio came out in the middle as Mehidy collapsed in pain. A stretcher was also brought out and even as the Bangladesh star left the field, he returned before the start of the fifth over to tremendous cheer from the crowd.

Sarel Erwee eventually stayed unbeaten on 40 as South Africa reached 84 for two at tea; an overall lead of 320 runs. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who took six for 135 in the first innings, took two wickets at a cost of 31 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 217 in their first innings, losing their last five wickets for 25 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (51) and Yasir Ali (46) put on 70 for the sixth wicket but the innings folded rapidly after Yasir was caught and bowled by Keshav Maharaj.

South African captain Dean Elgar decided not to enforce the follow-on. He and Erwee scored at better than five runs an over in an opening stand of 60 before Elgar missed a reverse sweep against Taijul and was bowled.

South Africa are leading the series 1-0, having won the first Test by 220 runs. Bangladesh had earlier registered a stunning 2-1 win over the Proteas in the ODIs.