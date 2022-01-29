Watch: Rashid Khan hits bizarre 'no-look' six with mere flick of the wrist in PSL: 'Where has that gone?'

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is known for his lethal leg-spin deliveries but on Friday, he showed off his brilliant six-hitting skills during a game in the Pakistan Super League. Rashid, who is playing for Lahore Qalandars in the T20 tournament, scored an unbeaten 17 off just four deliveries to take the side's score past 200 against Multan Sultans.

In the final over of the innings, Rashid hit a bizarre no-look six towards backward square leg against Shahnawaz Dahani that went viral on Twitter.

The official Twitter account of the PSL wrote, “Don’t you love these @rashidkhan_19 sixes?” as it shared the video.

However, Lahore Qalandars' brilliant batting performance went in vain as the opening pair of Shan Masood and captain Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries to power defending champion Multan Sultans to a five-wicket win.

Left-handed Masood made 83 off 50 balls while Rizwan’s (69) sublime form in the T20s continued as he scored his second successive half-century in Multan’s record-breaking chase of 209-5 with two balls to spare. Incidentally, it was Rashid Khan who broke the 150-run opening partnership for the Qalandars with the wicket of Masood. In a high-scoring game, the Afghanistan leg-spinner ended with economical figures of 1/28 in four overs.

Opener Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 76 off 35 balls had earlier set up Lahore’s strong total of 206-5 after Rizwan won the toss and opted to field.

With 17 required off the last two overs, Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-40) pushed Multan in a tight corner by conceding only one run and claiming the wickets of Sohaib Maqsood (20) and Tim David (1). But left-hander Khushdil Shah (18 not out) hit experienced Haris Rauf for three fours and a six in the final over to seal a thrilling win for Multan, which beat Karachi Kings in the season opener Thursday.

