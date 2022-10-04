Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit, Chahar's furious reactions as Siraj makes schoolboy error at boundary rope after taking Miller's catch

Published on Oct 04, 2022 09:18 PM IST

Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar were absolutely fuming at Deepak Chahar after he committed an error on the boundary line during the final over of the South African innings in the 3rd T20I.

Deepak Chahar; Mohammed Siraj; Rohit Sharma(Hotstar)
ByHT Sports Desk

India's Mohammed Siraj had a rather forgettable outing during the 3rd T20I of the series against South Africa on Tuesday. The star pacer was expensive with the ball, conceding 44 runs off his four overs in the game, but that wasn't all. Siraj also dropped Rilee Rossouw at the boundary line when the batter was on 24; he eventually went on to score an unbeaten century to take South Africa's score to 227/3 in 20 overs. The Indian pacer made another error during the final over of the game, though.

On the fifth delivery of the over, David Miller whacked a short-pitched delivery from Chahar towards deep square leg and even as Siraj, standing at the position, caught the delivery, he didn't judge the distance to the boundary rope. As a result, when Siraj backpedalled following the catch, he touched the boundary, resulting in a six.

The error from Siraj drew angry reactions from Chahar and captain Rohit Sharma. Watch:

Indian bowlers had another poor outing in the Indore T20I as all bowlers bar Ravichandran Ashwin conceded at an economy rate of 11+. Umesh had picked the opening wicket of the game when he dismissed Temba Bavuma, but Quinton de Kock (68) forged a 90-run stand alongside Rossouw, who eventually remained unbeaten on 100.

Tristan Stubbs also did some powerhitting before perishing on 23 in Deepak Chahar's final over, with David Miller giving the Proteas a strong finish with three successive sixes.

T20 World Cup-bound Harshal Patel (0/49) continued to leak a lot of runs in a forgettable night for all four Indian pacers.

Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav also went for more than 11 runs per overs as they were put to sword by Rossouw and Quinton de Kock.

Arshdeep Singh has been rested for the game due to a back issue, as Siraj and Umesh – two of the pacers in race to replace an injured Jasprit Bumrah at the T20 World Cup – played in the Indore match.

