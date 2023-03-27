Watch: Rovman Powell's freak spiderman-like dive over boundary ropes to prevent hurting two kids working as ball-boys

South Africa staged a comeback in the ongoing three-match T20I series vs West Indies, winning the second fixture by six wickets on Sunday. Chasing a target of 259 runs, South Africa reached 259/4 in 18.5 overs courtesy of a century from Quinton de Kock. The opener clobbered 100 runs off 44 balls, packed with nine fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, De Kock's opening partner Reeze Hendricks also smacked 68 runs off 28 deliveries, including 11 fours and two sixes. For the Windies bowling department, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer and captain Rovman Powell bagged a wicket each respectively. Rovman Powell had to attempt a spiderman-like dive to prevent hurting two kids near the boundary ropes.(Twitter)

Initially, West Indies posted 258/5 in 20 overs, with no. 3 batter Johnson Charles hammering 118 off 46 balls, hitting 10 fours and 11 sixes. Marco Jansen was in good bowling form for South Africa, taking three wickets and Wayne Parnell scalped two.

The second T20I also Powell get injured while saving two kids, who were working as ball-boys. The incident occured in third over of the chase when De Kock slammed the ball towards the long-off boundary and Powell gave a chase and dived to pull the ball back into the field, but saw a kid trying to get to the edge of the ropes to catch the ball. So the West Indies instinctively did a spiderman-like dive over the kid and boundary ropes, ending up crashing into the LED boards, before toppling over them.

The 29-year-old was also hurt in the process and had to be treated at the sideline before getting back to the field.

Here is a video of the incident:

The visitors won the first T20I by three wickets. Chasing a target of 132 runs, West Indies raced to 123/7 in 10.3 overs. The match was reduced to 11 overs each due to a late start, thanks to the rain gods. Powell was in top-batting form and smacked an unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 18 balls. Meanwhile Sisanda Magala took three wickets for the home side.

Initially, South Africa posted 131/8 in 11 overs, with David Miller registering 48 off 22 balls. Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell bagged two wickets each for West Indies. The third and final T20I is scheduled for March 28, and will be held in Sandton.

