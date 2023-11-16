close_game
News / Cricket / Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham exchange Team India and Lionel Messi jerseys in epic swap

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham exchange Team India and Lionel Messi jerseys in epic swap

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 16, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham exchanged jerseys at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India kept their unbeaten run intact at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, cruising past New Zealand in their semi-final fixture, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The hosts are the only unbeaten team in this tournament right now and will face either South Africa or Australia in the final. The Proteas are up against Pat Cummins in the other semi-final on Thursday.

Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham exchanged jerseys in an iconic swap.
Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham exchanged jerseys in an iconic swap.

India's semi-final fixture was graced by the presence of Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham. There were also celebrities like Kiara Advani. Football legend Beckham is in India as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador, a role which he took up in 2005. According to PTI, he is ouring the country to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.

Also Read | 'Sachin was there, so it was...': Zaheer points out impact of Kohli's record-breaking century in India's WC semis win

Sachin and Beckham also exchanged jerseys, a moment which was captured on camera. Sachin gifted the former England captain a Team India jersey. Meanwhile, Beckham gave the India legend Inter Miami's Lionel Messi jersey. Beckham co-owns the MLS side, who also have Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in their roster.

Speaking to the official broadcaster after India's innings, Beckham said, "It's just a real pleasure to actually be in this stadium and witness a piece of history. You know obviously I've spent some time today with Sachin and I know what he achieved in this stadium and I know what he achieved for his country and the sport, but then to see Virat do it today. It is truly incredible. You can see the atmosphere at the stadium. I've come to India for the first time, at the right time. I've been here for Diwali, I've been here for New Year and now I'm here for my first game in the World Cup and it's very special."

