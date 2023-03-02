Watch: Umesh Yadav sends Mitchell Starc's stumps flying, then does copy paste; Virat Kohli's reaction takes the cake

Team India star Umesh Yadav produced an exemplary display of bowling on the morning of Day 2 of the third Test, as the hosts bowled Australia out on 197 in the first innings. Umesh took three wickets in five overs, and sent the stumps cartwheeling as he castled Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy in the Aussie batting order. Australia faced a similar collapse to their second innings in the previous Test, as the side lost its remaining six wickets within 11 runs.

Umesh, who made a return to the Indian XI replacing Mohammed Shami, gave India the key breakthrough on Day 2 when he removed Cameron Green on 21. Umesh struck in his very next over when he castled Mitchell Starc. On a length delivery, Umesh succeeded in beating Starc's outside edge as he struck the off-stump to send the Aussie batter back to pavilion.

Watch:

Umesh's dismissal of Todd Murphy was almost an action replay of his previous wicket; Murphy went on the front foot in a bid to play a defensive shot, but Umesh beat the outside edge again to send the stump cartwheeling.

Watch:

Earlier, Australia had begun Day 2 on 160/4 and the duo of Handscomb and Green added 26 more runs to the board before Ashwin struck the opening wicket of Peter Handscomb (19). Australia could never recover from the breakthrough as they were eventually bowled out on 197. The visitors, however, gained an important lead of 88 runs in the first innings, having bowled India out on 109 earlier.

Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat in Indore but the hosts didn't get the start they expected, losing seven wickets in the opening session of Day 1.

With a win over Australia in the third Test, India will secure a berth in the World Test Championship final, that takes place between June 7-11 at the Oval. India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

