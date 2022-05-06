Watch: Umran Malik breaks his own record to script magnificent IPL history with 157kmph thunderbolt in DC game

Umran Malik has surely taken the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League by a storm. He has been the most talked-about player throughout the tournament with many veteran cricketers baking the youngster for India debut and a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and Thursday night was no different. Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's third straight defeat on the trot, Umran remained the cynosure of the tie against Delhi Capitals with his thunderbolt delivery with which he broke his own record to script magnificent IPL history. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

It happened in the final over of Delhi Capitals' innings when Umran dished out a fuller delivery wide of off to Rovman Powell. The delivery was of 157 kmph - the fastest delivery of the season breaking his own record of 156, which he had clocked in the same evening. This is also the fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL history, breaking his own record once again and overall stands second in the sensational list topped by former Australian pacer Shaun Tait, who had clocked 157.3kmph. With that speed, Malik also matched India great Javagal Srinath's 157kmph, against Zimbabwe in the tri-nation series in South Africa back in 1997.

However for Umran, that delivery was sent roaring through the covers for a boundary by Powell. He had stayed deep in the crease and used his bottom hand to punch the delivery through the gap between extra cover and mid-off.

Despite the spectacular record, Umran ended wicketless in the game and conceded 52 runs in four overs against Delhi Capitals. This was the second consecutive time he went wicketless since that superb five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium last month. He had earlier conceded 48 runs without a wicket in four overs against Chennai Super Kings in Pune.

"Umran has been a fantastic find. You learn from the best when you come up against them. Things can change quickly if we put things together," SRH skipper Kane Williamson said about the youngster in the post-match presentation.

