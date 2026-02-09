Wayne Madsen and a World Cup dream that may have lasted 3.2 overs

Kolkata: “Not in a million dreams would I have thought this could happen.” Wayne Madsen’s comment was about him and Italy making their World Cup debut but the captain would not have bargained for what happened 3.2 overs into the Scotland innings here on Monday. Italy skipper Wayne Madsen grimaces in pain after dislocating his left shoulder while fielding in the T20 World Cup game against Scotland at the Eden Gardens on Monday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Standing at midwicket, the 42-year-old dived, falling on the practice wicket while trying to stop a George Munsey shot off Thomas Draca from the Club House End at Eden Gardens. He couldn’t, the ball raced for four beating the boundary rider, and his left arm was left in a towel sling. It may have ended the Italy captain’s T20 World Cup dream barely after he had begun living it.

“He dislocated his shoulder. The physio managed to get it back in, but he’ll have to go and get more scans to see how serious it is,” said Italy head coach John Davison after they lost by 73 runs playing with a batter less.

Asked about Madsen’s chances of taking part in the rest of the World Cup, Davison said: “I think it’ll be doubtful. If you dislocate your shoulder in cricket... It’s going to be pretty tough to come back from, but we’ll see what the scans say.”

Adding to Italy’s misery that included a first-ball dismissal of Justin Mosca, who had opened with his brother Antony. The debutants had another set of siblings in Harry and Ben Manenti who, for a brief while, had threatened to overhaul Scotland’s score of 207/4, which was achieved primarily due to opener George Munsey not putting a foot wrong.

Denied by a brilliant catch by Shimron Hetmyer on Saturday, Munsey made 84 off 54 balls with 13 fours and two sixes, and also took four catches, including a first-ball screamer at backward point. After pouching Harry Manenti at the long-off fence, Munsey showed three fingers to those who had fetched up for cricket at the start of a working week.

Italy play Nepal on Thursday, England on February 16 and West Indies three days later. “The England game is the one I am really looking forward to and excited about,” Madsen had said.

A former Derbyshire captain and the first to reach 1000 runs (1221) in Division One in England in 2013, Madsen also got over 1000 runs in 2022. At 39, Madsen, born in Durban and who represented South Africa in the hockey World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in 2006, started his international cricket career using his Italian passport. He was named captain in 2025 replacing Joe Burns.

Italy beat Scotland in the European qualifiers in The Hague which brought Madsen to the World Cup.

“I think he’s their premier batter, their captain, their leader, so hugely gutted for him,” said Scotland’s Brandon McMullen whose unbeaten 18-ball 41 helped them get over 200 for the first time in a T20 World Cup. “Obviously, for what’s happened so early on in the competition as well as their leader was super disappointing for them. So all my regards go to him and the Italy team.”

Injuries leading to the World T20 is not unusual. Like Spain’s goalkeeper Santiago Canizares who ruptured a tendon when an aftershave bottle fell on his foot ahead of the 2002 World Cup football competition, Jonny Bairstow missed out on the 2022 T20 World Cup after a freak leg injury. The explosive England batter and wicket-keeper slipped on a tee box leading to a freak leg injury during a round of golf.

Ireland’s Craig Young was ruled out just before that edition began in Australia with an old injury that resurfaced during their preparation camp. Also in Australia, Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madhushanka could play no part in the competition because of a quadricep injury. And Lasith Malinga failed to clear the fitness test before the 2016 iteration began.

What happened with Madsen has a precedent in the 2022 football World Cup where France’s Lucas Hernandez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury 13 minutes into their opening match against Australia. The full back was ruled out of the tournament. Also in Doha, a clash of heads with his teammate Majid Hosseini had Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand being taken off in their first match, against England, leading to the first concussion substitute in the World Cup.

Bieranvand returned for the next game, against USA. Madsen is unlikely to even though Davison said he will travel with the team. “He’s a very experienced head. We might have to give him a red shirt and he can join the coaching staff.”