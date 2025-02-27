'We didn't give excuse that Saim and Fakhar are injured...': 'Upset' Rizwan reacts to winless Champions Trophy outing

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign ended in disappointment as the hosts failed to register a single victory, bowing out with a washout against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The team finished last in Group A with just a point from three matches and a net run rate of -1.087, becoming the first host nation in the tournament’s history (since format rebrand in 2002) to endure such a disastrous campaign. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan addresses a presser at National Stadium in Karachi(AFP)

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, speaking after their elimination, acknowledged the immense expectations placed on the team and admitted they had failed to deliver.

"The expectations from the whole nation is high but we didn't perform and that is disappointing for us. Obviously, you can learn from the mistakes. Thankfully we noticed our mistakes from the tri-series and the big tournament. Hopefully, we can work on it when we play against New Zealand next and, hopefully we can improve there," Rizwan stated during the post-match press conference.

Pakistan had high hopes heading into the tournament, especially with the advantage of playing in familiar home conditions. However, their campaign never gained momentum, and the pressure mounted after successive defeats to New Zealand and India.

Rizwan, however, refused to use injuries as an excuse, even though key players like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayyub were unavailable; Zaman was injured after the first match, while Ayyub had been ruled out of the tournament earlier.

"Basically, the guy (Saim Ayyub) who has performed well in Australia and here, he is injured. The team gets disturbed. But as a captain, you have to look forward as you are playing for Pakistan. We have a lot of talent, we didn't give it as an excuse that Saim Ayyub was injured and Fakhar Zaman was injured," he remarked.

Rizwan on future

Beyond the immediate disappointment, Rizwan also emphasized the need for long-term reforms in Pakistan’s cricketing setup. He highlighted structural improvements necessary at the domestic level to ensure the team remains competitive on the global stage.

"Bench strength of Pakistan, we have five teams in Champions Cup. We need lot of improvement in different aspects. We need to bring in awareness and professionalism to take our team to a higher level like other teams. I can't say anything, it's disappointing. We’re here representing our nation, that’s our priority. The expectation of our nation was high. It's disappointed that we didn't perform well. We accept that, our nation is upset, we’re also upset," Rizwan added.

With their home campaign ending in bitter disappointment, the focus now shifts to Pakistan’s upcoming tour of New Zealand. The team is set to play a five-match T20I series from March 16, followed by a three-match ODI series.