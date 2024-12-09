Menu Explore
"We played better cricket, but..,": Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya gives his take on defeat in Gqeberha

ANI |
Dec 09, 2024 11:36 PM IST

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva believes Sri Lanka played "better cricket," but it wasn't good enough to get past the finishing line in the second Test against South Africa on Monday.

On Day 5 of the second Test, South Africa flattened Sri Lanka with a 109-run victory to complete a 2-0 series whitewash over the Asian side.

On the final day of the Test and the series, the equation came down to Sri Lanka 143 runs away from levelling the series, while South Africa just five wickets away from a clean sweep.

The hosts upped the ante to take the series away and fortify their position en route to the World Test Championship final, which will be held next year in London.

Silva felt the game was pretty tight, and his side fought hard to stay in contention till the last day of the Test under conditions that are different from the one they play at home.

"This game was pretty tight, the boys fought hard, and we were in the game till the last day, but it wasn't good enough. Obviously, the conditions are very different to that of home. The bowlers kept asking questions, even the spinners," de Silva said in the post-match presentation.

In different phases, the second Test appeared to be on equal terms, but in the decisive moments, South Africa managed to get the better of Sri Lanka.

Silva expressed his delight with the way the Sri Lankan team has made progress and wants his side to give 100 per cent in the games that are ahead of them.

"It was a good challenge, but they were better than us. We played better cricket, but not good enough to get results in our favour. We are getting better, but we need to spend our 100 per cent, that's what I want my team to do moving forward," he added.

After a 2-0 series defeat, Sri Lanka will host Australia for two Tests against in January next year. While talking about the next challenge, Silva said, " We don't have any set plans for that series as of now, but it will spin."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On