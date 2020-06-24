‘We should give resistance’: What Kapil Dev said after India got all out for 183 in 1983 World Cup final

The 1983 World Cup final between India and West Indies saw Indian team on the backfoot after getting bundled out for 183. Being asked to bat first, West Indies bowling attack comprising of Sir Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding ran through India batting line-up. Barring Kris Srikkanth, no other India batsman managed to reach into 30s, and the two-time World Champions West Indies had an easy target of 184 to chase in front of them.

In a recent interview, Srikkanth, who had scored 38 runs for India in the match - the highest individual score for the team - recalled that the players thought they had no scope of defending 183 against the strong Windies batting line-up. But a pep-talk from skipper Kapil Dev changed the atmosphere in the team.

“With the batting line-up that West Indian had and looking at 183, we thought we had no scope at all,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports 1 Tamil show ‘Winning the Cup - 1983’. “But Kapil Dev said one thing and he didn’t say we can win but he said - look guys we have got out for 183 and we should give resistance and not give away the match so easily,” he added.

The words from the skipper seemed to do the trick as India bowled out the mighty Windies for 140 to win the match by 43 runs. The image of skipper Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is still etched in the minds of every India cricket fan.

“It was the turning point for Indian cricket and for Indians. At a time when cricket was dominated by West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and others, a total underdog Indians became the world champions,” Srikkanth said.

“On the eve of the finals there were all the top officials from the board, the joint secretary and everyone and there was a small meeting. They said don’t worry about the finals tomorrow, you’ve come so far that’s itself fantastic. And whether tomorrow you win the match or not, they announced a 25,000 rupees bonus for all of us,” Srikkanth said.

“We did not feel that much pressure. Because favorites were West Indies, they were 1975 & 1979 champions, dominating world cricket, so we thought it was a big deal making it to the finals itself,” he signed off.

