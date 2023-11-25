Well begun, India bowlers need to step up in 2nd Australia T20

More than 400 runs scored and a last-ball finish – after a month and a half of the ODI World Cup struggling to provide thrillers consistently, the T20 format delivered immediately upon its return, India edging out Australia by two wickets on Thursday to take the lead in the five-match series. Axar Patel during a practice session ahead of the second T20 against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram(PTI)

Now, this isn’t to belittle the 50-over game as the World Cup did provide top-notch cricket and was watched by record numbers. But the shortest format is designed to provide tighter contests, and with the T20 World Cup just six months away, the dramatic victory of Suryakumar Yadav and Co in Visakhapatnam is a promising start to the build-up.

It was a crucial result for Surya, who was leading for the first time in international cricket. The 33-year-old had admitted that the World Cup final defeat four days earlier would take time to recover from. That his performances through the tournament weren’t noteworthy would have added to the pressure. But returning to his favourite format, he wasted no time in showing why he’s the top-ranked batter in T20 International cricket.

Ishan Kishan too gained some much-needed confidence in the first T20I. The 25-year-old got to play the first two World Cup games before warming the bench for over a month. With India’s batting order in the ongoing series relatively inexperienced, Kishan’s half-century in a match-winning 112-run partnership with Surya should hold him in good stead.

India’s batters did a fine job of chasing down Australia’s total of 208 with Rinku Singh providing the finishing touch, doing his growing reputation no harm. However, heading into the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Surya and coach VVS Laxman will hope the bowling department does a lot better.

Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the lot in the series opener, claiming outstanding figures of 0/29 in a high-scoring match. The right-arm pacer’s five-run over to end the Australian innings went a long way in helping India cross the line eventually. Axar Patel, making a comeback to international cricket after an injury layoff, also did a decent job in a spell of 0/32.

However, there was a lack of discipline among the rest of the bowlers.

Ravi Bishnoi dropped a tough return catch early in the innings, which Steve Smith capitalised on and registered a half-century. Although it didn’t end up doing much damage, he also dropped Marcus Stoinis later. Overall, the leg-spinner had a forgettable day in the field as he was India’s most expensive bowler with figures of 1/54.

Prasidh Krishna, who was roped in as Hardik Pandya’s replacement in the World Cup squad but didn’t get to play a game, was a bit all over the place in his spell of 1/50. The right-arm pacer gifted boundary balls right from the start – bowling too short and wide to begin with before landing it in the slot repeatedly.

Arshdeep Singh conceded just seven runs in his two overs with the new ball but was taken for 34 runs in his last two overs at the death. The left-arm pacer tried to stick to a wide line but lacked pace and accuracy and Josh Inglis and Tim David took him to the cleaners.

India have Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan in the squad but it’s likely they’ll persist with the winning combination for now. However, with Australia having the firepower of Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell to bring in, they’ll need their bowlers to step up big time.

As far as Australia are concerned, it will be tempting to include World Cup winners Head, Maxwell and Adam Zampa in the playing XI. The trio was rested in the first T20I but Australia will be keen to ensure they don’t find themselves in a must-win situation heading into the third game.

For the Aussies too, their bowling in the first game raised concerns. After Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out without facing a ball, Matthew Short removed Yashasvi Jaiswal, but that was about it. The partnership between Kishan and Surya put India in the driver’s seat and if it wasn’t for an unexpected collapse in the last over, the margin of victory for the hosts could’ve been a lot bigger.

The conditions in Thiruvananthapuram are expected to be hotter and the pitch a lot drier. It won’t be a surprise if Australia make at least one change and bring in leg-spinner Zampa, who had a memorable World Cup.