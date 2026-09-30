West Indies score their highest ever ODI total, India to chase 406

Kolkata: Three out of the top four West Indies batters scored scintillating hundreds in the second ODI at Guwahati, helping the tourists put up a mammoth 405/7, their highest ever ODI total and the third highest conceded by India in limited overs’ history. John Campbell (101 off 68 balls), Shai Hope (104 off 94 balls) and Amir Jangoo (114 off 77 balls) took full measure of an excellent batting pitch as three Indian bowlers—Prasidh Krishna, debutante Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar—ended with an economy of over nine runs.

West Indies' Amir Jangoo during the second ODI against India in Guwahati on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

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Only twice before this had any team breached the 400-run mark against India in ODIs. In 2009, Sri Lanka almost pulled off a miracle, ending up just three runs short of 414 scored by India. Six years later, South Africa exploited a batting paradise at Wankhede, putting up 438/4 before dismissing India for a paltry 224. That day, three South Africa batters—Quinton de Kock (109 off 87 balls), Faf du Plessis (133 off 115 balls) and AB de Villiers (119 off just 61 balls)—knocked off hundreds to pile on the misery for India.

Guwahati witnessed a similar carnage, with Campbell quickly setting the tone of the innings, combining clean striking with intelligent use of the field. He reached his half-century in only 29 balls, capping it with a six off Gurnoor Brar. By then, West Indies had already surged past 50 in the sixth over, with Campbell repeatedly punishing anything in his arc.

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Deep Dive What strategies did West Indies use to achieve their highest ODI total against India? West Indies utilized aggressive batting, with three players scoring centuries and exploiting the excellent batting conditions to accumulate 405 runs, their highest ever ODI total. Why is India's performance against the West Indies significant for their World Cup preparations? India's series against the West Indies serves as a crucial opportunity to test player combinations and assess the performance of emerging players ahead of the ODI World Cup. How did individual players contribute to West Indies' success in the second ODI? John Campbell, Shai Hope, and Amir Jangoo each scored centuries, showcasing aggressive strokeplay and building partnerships that led to a mammoth total of 405 runs.

{{^usCountry}} India tried pace and spin, but Campbell maintained his aggression. He launched Ravindra Jadeja over deep midwicket for an 82-metre six and took Kuldeep Yadav apart too, including a towering six over deep extra cover. His hundred came from just 65 balls, completed with a controlled push to long-on before he raised his bat and celebrated with Hope, who anchored the innings brilliantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India tried pace and spin, but Campbell maintained his aggression. He launched Ravindra Jadeja over deep midwicket for an 82-metre six and took Kuldeep Yadav apart too, including a towering six over deep extra cover. His hundred came from just 65 balls, completed with a controlled push to long-on before he raised his bat and celebrated with Hope, who anchored the innings brilliantly. {{/usCountry}}

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Campbell’s innings contained nine fours and five sixes, underlining the range of his strokeplay. He used the pace of the quicks, attacked the spinners with sweeps and lofted drives, and repeatedly found gaps when India changed their fields. His innings finally ended at 101, three balls after reaching three figures. Brar returned and cramped him with a hard-length delivery; Campbell’s pull came off the splice and went straight to Naman Dhir at deep square leg.

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Jangoo initially played the supporting role, building a steady partnership with Hope while picking off boundaries whenever India erred in length or line. He reached his fifty off 39 balls and then shifted gears spectacularly. From 59 off 54, Jangoo exploded to his hundred in just 16 balls, repeatedly punishing India’s loose bowling. He used his feet brilliantly against Kuldeep Yadav, lofting him over cover and straight down the ground, while also exploiting anything short or on his pads.

Jangoo’s second ODI hundred featured 13 fours and three sixes, underlining the range and aggression of his strokeplay. Hope hit three sixes and eight boundaries. Neither Hope nor Jangoo stayed till the end though, allowing India to check the scoring rate a bit towards the end. Roston Chase tried the long handle though, remaining unbeaten on 29 off 25 balls. But it was mainly due to Brar’s seven-run final over that West Indies had to be content with 405.

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