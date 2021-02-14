IND USA
West Indies cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

West Indies secure 17-run victory, series vs Bangladesh

  • Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:58 PM IST

West Indies secured a thrilling 17-run victory against Bangladesh in the second and final test to complete a clean of sweep of the series on Sunday.

West Indies won the first test by three wickets, chasing a huge 395-run target.

Offspinner Rahkeem Cornwall played a key role, ending the match with 9-179 as West Indies clinched the series despite stubborn resistance from Mehidy Hasan.

Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231.

The offspinner broke up several key partnerships at various stages of the game to keep the tourists' noses in front.

But Mehidy made sure the West Indies had to work for their win. With Bangladesh’s ninth wicket falling 43 runs away from the target, Mehidy came up with an aggressive brand of cricket.

He struck Cornwall for six twice in his consecutive overs and found the boundary regularly to keep the side interested.

But he fell just short and was dismissed while poking a delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican at first slip, where Cornwall fittingly took a tough catch to seal the victory.

Bangladesh made a decent start in pursuit of 231, after its bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (4-36) bowled out West Indies for 117 in their second innings.

Opener Tamim Iqbal struck a 46-ball 50, hitting nine fours and shared a 53-run opening stand with Soumya Sarkar.

With his spinners failing to break the partnership, captain Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) found success with his part-time offspin.

He broke through with the wicket of Soumya for 13 and Tamim soon followed, chipping one straight at short cover.

Cornwall then ripped through Bangladesh’s middle order on a pitch that offered variable bounce, reducing the hosts to 115-5 including the key wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim (14).

Joeml Warrican, 3-47, helped the side edge closer to victory, sending back skipper Mominul Haque for 28 before Cornwall dismissed Liton Das (22), who appeared comfortable during his spell.

Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 117 in their second innings, after resuming on 41-3. Nkrumah Bonner was the top-scorer with 38 while Joshua Da Silva made 20.

Pacer Abu Jayed (2-32) struck twice in the morning session. He trapped nightwatchman Warrican lbw for 2 before dismissing the first test’s double centurion Kyle Mayers for 6.

Mayers after his epic 210 not out, scored 5 and 6 in his two innings in the second test.

Left arm spinner Taijul Islam (4-36) then removed Jermaine Blackwood for 9, stumped by Liton Das before Bonner and Da Silva steadied the innings for the tourists up to the interval.

Bonner (90) and Da Silva (92) put on a 118-run partnership in the first innings to help West Indies score 409.

This time Taijul broke the partnership, dismissing Da Silva for 20 and West Indies then collapsed, losing their last four wickets for 13 runs.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 296 in its first innings to concede a 113-run lead.

West Indies won the first test by three wickets.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
