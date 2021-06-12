Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3
cricket

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3

WI vs SA Live score 1st Test: West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 live score and updates
By hindustantimes.com
JUN 12, 2021
West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live score(AFP)

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live score: South Africa found themselves on top by Day 3, taking a lead of 240 runs courtesy of a century from Quinton de Kock. As Day 3 begins, South Africa need just six wickets to win the match, while the hosts West Indies are trailing by 143 runs. Can Roston Chase save his team from a harrow defeat?

West Indies XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kieran Powell

South Africa XI:

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

west indies cricket team south africa cricket team
