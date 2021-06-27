West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Score

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T2OI Live Score: The second T20I began with winning Windes the toss once again and opting to bowl. After losing the Test series 2-0 to mighty South Africa, home team West Indies started the T20I with a thumping eight-wicket win in Grenada. The Windies fancy the shortest format and their performance showed just why. Evin Lewis was the star of the show on Saturday, blasting 71 off just 35 balls, a feat that included four fours and seven sixes. Can the Proteas respond to fire with fire?

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi