Home / Cricket / West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live score and updates
cricket

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live score and updates

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Follow live score and updates of WI vs SA 3rd T20I.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:57 PM IST
West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I(AP)

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I: With the T20I series currently levelled at 1-1, West Indies and South Africa will play out the third T20I between themselves on Tuesday as they look to take a lead in the match. All eyes will be on Quinton de Kock who has been in fine form. Can he lead the Proteas to a win?

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Fidel Edwards

Topics
west indies cricket team south africa cricket team
