West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Live score and updates

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live score, T20 World Cup: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field. With Australia picking a big win over Bangladesh and taking 6 points in 4 games, the battle for the 2nd spot in Group 1 is now between South Africa and Australia, with England guaranteed to qualify. It means the road for qualification is hard for both Sri Lanka and West Indies, and hence, the match is likely going to be a dead rubber. Both teams, though will hope to get a consolation win.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live score:

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran(w), Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

