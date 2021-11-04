Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Live score and updates
cricket

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Live score and updates

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup match.
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup(AP)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 07:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live score, T20 World Cup: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field. With Australia picking a big win over Bangladesh and taking 6 points in 4 games, the battle for the 2nd spot in Group 1 is now between South Africa and Australia, with England guaranteed to qualify. It means the road for qualification is hard for both Sri Lanka and West Indies, and hence, the match is likely going to be a dead rubber. Both teams, though will hope to get a consolation win.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live score:

 

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran(w), Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Syed Mushtaq Trophy: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka pick up wins

T20 World Cup: Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes

Sunil Gavaskar explains what Rahul Dravid as head coach will bring to Team India

'Immense depth of knowledge': Ashwin 'looking forward' to work under Dravid
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP