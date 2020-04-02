e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘What can you do for your country’: Gautam Gambhir donates 2 year’s salary to PM Cares fund to fight Covid-19

India reported 437 new Covid-19 cases between March 31 and April 1. The Covid-19 death toll in India climbed to 50 on Thursday, the health ministry stated.

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Gautam Gambhir
Former India batsman and current member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir has pledged to donate his two year’s salary to the PM Cares account in a bid to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the MP from East Delhi made this announcement.

‘People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year’s salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona’, Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

 

Earlier Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were pledging their support to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” the post read.

India reported 437 new Covid-19 cases between March 31 and April 1. The Covid-19 death toll in India climbed to 50 on Thursday, the health ministry stated. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country to now stands at 1965 including 1764 active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths.

The headquarters of a religious group in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has now emerged as the single-biggest source of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in the country. On Wednesday, State governments identified nearly 8,700 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and deployed a large posse of police, intelligence officers and anti-terror personnel to trace anyone who attended the event.

