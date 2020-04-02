e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'No religion, no caste, only humanity': Harbhajan Singh reacts after being trolled for supporting Shahid Afridi

‘No religion, no caste, only humanity’: Harbhajan Singh reacts after being trolled for supporting Shahid Afridi

Harbhajan took to social media to upload a video of Sikhs preparing and distributing food to needy in England and his post read.

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Harbhajan Singh
File image of Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
         

After former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, spinner Harbjahan Singh also reacted on social media after being criticised by a section of fans for extending his support to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian work amid coronavirus pandemic.

Harbhajan took to social media to upload a video of Sikhs preparing and distributing food to needy in England and his post read: “No religion,no cast, only humanity..that’s what it is.. stay safe stay home..spread love not hate or virus.. let’s pray for every single one.. May waheguru bless us al.”

 

Both Harbjahan and Yuvraj were extensively criticised on social media for supporting Afridi and his NGO’s work amid Covid-19 crisis. In a tweet earlier this week, Yuvraj wrote that he is supporting Afridi and his foundation to help out the needy affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on http://donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh,” Yuvraj said in a tweet.

 

To this, Shahid Afridi responded with a note of thanks for Yuvraj and off spinner Harbhajan Singh. “Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa,” the post read.

The entire world is currently reeling due to the outbreak of coronavirus. More than 920,000 people have been infected by the virus while more than 47,000 have lost their lives worldwide so far.

