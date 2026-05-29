What happens if IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is washed out due to rain?

The cricketing world awaits today's high-octane Qualifier 2 clash of the Indian Premier League 2026 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals to find out which side books its place in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the New Chandigarh Stadium, has a slight chance of rain spoiling the contest and potentially affecting the outcome, raising questions about which team could benefit if the clash is washed out. All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Qualifier 2 between GT and RR. (PTI)

Going into this clash, GT, who finished second in the group stage behind RCB on net run rate, have a golden opportunity to bounce back as the Shubman Gill-led side looks to rectify the mistakes that led to their crushing 92-run defeat in Qualifier 1.

Also Read: GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 2: Check our coverage here Riyan Parag-led RR, however, will be looking to capitalise on their winning momentum after dismantling Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator to secure an impressive 47-run victory. Much of the credit goes to RR’s 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose blistering 97 single-handedly shifted the momentum in his side’s favour. RR will once again be counting on their young star to carry his red-hot form into Mullanpur.

However, the growing concern ahead of this crucial Qualifier 2 is the weather, and fans will be eager to know how a stoppage or possible washout could impact the fate of both teams.

Weather report during match hours As per AccuWeather, the probability of precipitation in Mullanpur during the match hours is around 3% and is expected to gradually increase as the night progresses. There is also a possibility of scattered thunderstorms around toss time, while the skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout the match. Gusty winds are likely to prevail, with the temperature expected to feel around 29°C.

The IPL, however, does have a contingency plan in place in case of delays.

For playoff matches, an additional 120 minutes of buffer time is allocated. In case of rain interruptions, match officials will attempt to complete the game with reduced overs, and at least 5 overs per side must be completed to declare a valid result.

The bigger question is how the teams' fates will be decided if the match is washed out, and whether there is a reserve day for Qualifier 2.

If the minimum five overs per side cannot be completed, a Super Over will be attempted, with the possibility of further Super Overs if required to determine a winner. However, if conditions deteriorate to a point where even a Super Over cannot be played, the match will be declared abandoned, and the team which finished higher in the IPL 2026 group stage standings will advance to the final.

The IPL has not allotted a reserve day for Qualifier 2 due to the one-day gap between the May 29 match and the final on May 31.

While the Titans will be looking to compete and win fair and square, they would not mind if the match is abandoned, having finished 2nd on the points table with a 2-point advantage over RR, who finished 4th.

For RR, preparation for all possible scenarios will be crucial. The Royals can only hope the weather does not reach a point where it shatters their dream of reaching the final and potentially winning the championship due to a washout.