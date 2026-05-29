GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi firepower faces GT's fast-bowling pedigree for spot in Final

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GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the key for RR in their hope to make the IPL 2026 Final.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: A rematch of the IPL 2022 final, this time in Qualifier 2 to decide who will go through. Some things are similar compared to the last time this pair of teams met in the playoffs, but much more have changed – Jos Buttler for one, has crossed the divide to be a GT player, while RR have reprised his superstar role at the top of their order with a player who was 11 years old the last time RR made it to this stage of the tournament. GT were dominant through the group stages, riding a consistent top three and a devastating fast-bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada tot ake them to the first Qualifier game. Once there, however, GT were outclassed and destroyed, first by Rajat Patidar, then by the RCB bowling as their own usually-dependable batting completely collapsed. With the all-important second shot, Shubman Gill's team makes the descent from Dharamshala down the Himalayas to New Chandigarh, where RR lie in wait. Equally as dominant a win as RCB's came via the other half of the Royal Rivalry, as Rajasthan decimated SRH in the Eliminator. With the team's fate on the line, there was no question of fear or safety for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – the teenager played his best yet, scoring 97 off 29 and falling agonisingly short of a T20 record. It was enough to push RR to a very healthy total despite a late collapse – but it was Jofra Archer's magic with the new ball to dull SRH's own threat that got the job done. So now, back in Mullanpur for the third of three playoff games leading up to the finals. Defending champs RCB lie in wait, eager for back-to-back trophies. But equally hungry will be a pair of teams with very different reasons for being here. Inaugural champs RR, winless since 2008, trying to end a long drought and make the most of a near-supernatural season from the bat of Sooryavanshi. GT, with a chance to go into their third final in five years, establishing themselves as the single most consistent team of the IPL if they do get there. The key battle, to nobody's shock, will be how GT's new ball bowlers fare against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Mohammed Siraj had some success against him earlier this tournament, but fans won't have forgotten how the brutal lefty introduced himself with a century against this very bowling attack last year. He is not daunted even by the best bowlers in the world – but RR are aware that the remainder of the team, packed with talent but not quite delivering, need to pick up their own weight and give him some solid support. The Final awaits. Who wants it more? ...Read More

GT were dominant through the group stages, riding a consistent top three and a devastating fast-bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada tot ake them to the first Qualifier game. Once there, however, GT were outclassed and destroyed, first by Rajat Patidar, then by the RCB bowling as their own usually-dependable batting completely collapsed. With the all-important second shot, Shubman Gill's team makes the descent from Dharamshala down the Himalayas to New Chandigarh, where RR lie in wait. Equally as dominant a win as RCB's came via the other half of the Royal Rivalry, as Rajasthan decimated SRH in the Eliminator. With the team's fate on the line, there was no question of fear or safety for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – the teenager played his best yet, scoring 97 off 29 and falling agonisingly short of a T20 record. It was enough to push RR to a very healthy total despite a late collapse – but it was Jofra Archer's magic with the new ball to dull SRH's own threat that got the job done. So now, back in Mullanpur for the third of three playoff games leading up to the finals. Defending champs RCB lie in wait, eager for back-to-back trophies. But equally hungry will be a pair of teams with very different reasons for being here. Inaugural champs RR, winless since 2008, trying to end a long drought and make the most of a near-supernatural season from the bat of Sooryavanshi. GT, with a chance to go into their third final in five years, establishing themselves as the single most consistent team of the IPL if they do get there. The key battle, to nobody's shock, will be how GT's new ball bowlers fare against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Mohammed Siraj had some success against him earlier this tournament, but fans won't have forgotten how the brutal lefty introduced himself with a century against this very bowling attack last year. He is not daunted even by the best bowlers in the world – but RR are aware that the remainder of the team, packed with talent but not quite delivering, need to pick up their own weight and give him some solid support. The Final awaits. Who wants it more?