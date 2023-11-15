'What was he drinking before speaking such nonsense?': Harbhajan goes ballistic at Inzamam over 'conversion' claim

Over the past few weeks, former Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan, overtly criticized the Pakistan team's performance in the ODI World Cup. Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup, finishing fifth in the tournament with four wins in nine matches. However, while the criticism – albeit controversial – was confined to Pakistan's performances on the field, an old video featuring Inzamam-ul-Haq triggered outrage in India on Tuesday, leading Harbhajan Singh to post a strongly-worded tweet against the former Pakistan captain. Harbhajan Singh (R) reacted strongly to Inzamam-ul-Haq's claims(File)

In the video, Inzamam claimed that Harbhajan was among the Indian cricketers who used to attend preaching of Maulana Tariq Jameel, known for reading namaz with the Pakistan cricket team. During a tour, Inzamam stated that he invited Irfan Pathan, Zaheer and Mohammad Kaif to join the prayers sessions, stating that Harbhajan, too, attended the preaching. Inzamam further suggested that the former Indian spinner was influenced by the preaching and even expressed a desire to convert.

“Maulana Tariq Jameel used to visit us everyday. We had a room for Namaz. Following the prayers, he would talk to us. After a day or two, we invited Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, and Mohammad Kaif for prayers. I noticed that 2-3 more Indian players also used to join; they won't say the prayers but used to listen to the Maulana,” Inzamam said in the video.

“Harbhajan once told me, 'my heart says that I should agree to whatever he (Maulana) says'. I said, 'then follow him. What is stopping you?' Then, he replied, 'I see you and then I stop. Your life isn't like that'. So, it is us who are not following our religion. We are to be blamed,” he further said.

Harbhajan Singh, responding to these claims, took to Twitter to express his displeasure. In a rather explosive tweet, Harbhajan wrote, "Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai (What was he drinking before speaking such nonsense? I am a proud Indian and a proud Sikh)

Harbhajan had been on multiple tours of Pakistan with the Indian team, and remains on friendly terms with the side's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar as well. Earlier this year, the duo had also appeared in a rather heartwarming video on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket, where they spoke about some of the memorable moments from their past clashes.

Inzamam, meanwhile, had recently stepped down as Pakistan's chief selector following the side's dismal campaign at the 2023 World Cup. The Pakistan side landed home earlier this week following the end of their campaign.

The first semi-final of the World Cup takes place on Wednesday with India meeting New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 edition.

