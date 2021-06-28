Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Intent is something which is grossly overrated at times': Chopra predicts a ‘good England series’ for Pujara & Rahane
cricket

'Intent is something which is grossly overrated at times': Chopra predicts a ‘good England series’ for Pujara & Rahane

A fan asked if below-par performances in the England series could result at the end of the road for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Here's what former Indian opener Aakash Chopra replied.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Aakash Chopra speaks about Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in upcoming England Tests(HT Collage)

Ever since Indian captain Virat Kohli made a statement on the player’s intent after the WTC final loss to New Zealand, people have begun speculating some major changes in the Test team in the coming days. During the post-match virtual presser, the Indian skipper suggested that the team need players with the right mindset.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has reacted to a fan’s question on the sidelines of Kohli’s statement. In his latest YouTube video, the fan asked if below-par performances in the England series could result at the end of the road for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. In reply, Chopra said,

“What is intent? Colin de Grandhomme also shows intent, he comes and starts slogging, is that the right intent? Pant also showed the intent in the second innings but was that the right intent? Rohit Sharma was playing defensively but I thought it was positive intent. Rishabh Pant was playing with the aggressive intent but it was probably not the right intent from the Indian team's perspective.”

“Intent is something which is grossly overrated at times. When Cheteshwar Pujara stood in Sydney, taking blows all over the body, Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari did that. If you go to Gabba, Pujara was getting hit by the ball repeatedly. That is also the right intent.

“I have got no doubt in my mind that the England series will go good for Rahane and Pujara but everyone has their own style of playing. We must respect that what you get from Pujara, you will not get from Pant and what you get from Rahane, you will not get from Kohli.”

Chopra further opined that the Indian skipper wasn’t pointing fingers towards a particular player after the WTC final loss.

“Let's wait and watch. I don't think he is singling out people, that Pujara or Rahane played slowly. Maybe he is just talking about a different frame of mind which might have been there in the dressing room, which may not have been that positive. I don't think he was talking about Pujara and Rahane,” he further said.

