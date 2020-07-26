e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / When a young Yuvraj Singh gave up fast bowling to become a batsman

When a young Yuvraj Singh gave up fast bowling to become a batsman

Yuvraj revealed how until the age of 11, he was a fast bowler, wanting to continue in that role, but a certain incident changed his mind and he started concentrating more towards batting.

cricket Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India’s 2011 and 2007 World Cup campaigns.
Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India’s 2011 and 2007 World Cup campaigns.(Getty Images)
         

The story of a young Yuvraj Singh giving up his roller skates to pursue a career in cricket is well-known, but not many might be aware of the fact that he was a left-arm fast bowler stating off. Yuvraj revealed how until the age of 11, he was a fast bowler, wanting to continue in that role, but a certain incident changed his mind and he started concentrating more towards batting.

“I was in Bishan Singh Bedi’s camp in Palam,” Yuvraj told SportsKeeda. “I was about 11-12 years old. I was a seamer; a fast bowler. I wasn’t a batsman at the time. I remember going and batting at six, and I scored a hundred in that match. I was batting on 90 with not a single six. One left-arm spinner came; I think it was Angad [Bedi]. I hit him for two sixes and the ball landed outside the ropes. At 11-12, you don’t have that kind of power.”

Yuvraj, who went on to become one of India’s biggest matchwinners in ODIs, narrated why he gave up fast bowling. The two sixes convinced Yuvraj of his ability to bat, but with promising pace, the thought of becoming a fast-bowling all-rounder crossed his mind. However, a back injury put paid to Yuvraj’s plans and he went on the road that made him a two-time World Cup winner for India.

“That was the day I realised I could bat too. I thought I could be a seaming all-rounder, but due to my back, I switched to spin. I broke my bat, but I’m glad it happened because without it I wouldn’t have talent of batting,” Yuvraj said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In