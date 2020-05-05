When they bowl everything’s out, when they bat it’s not out: Harbhajan Singh slams Australian cricketers

cricket

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday addressed the 2001 Test hat-trick controversy and said that Australians are “very bad losers”. In the Eden Garden Test against Australia in 2001, Harbhajan picked up a hat-trick dismissing Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in successive deliveries to claim his maiden international hat-trick. Australia posted a mammoth total of 445 on the board, and even though every Indian bowler struggled, Harbhajan returned with 7 wickets in the first innings. In the 2nd innings, the right-arm bowler picked up six wickets and triggered an Aussie collapse that saw India registering a memorable comeback win in Kolkata.

19 years on, the Australians cricketers still dispute the LBW decision that went against Gilchrist. In a tweet last year, Gilchrist had said that he believes he was not out. Earlier this week, Mark Waugh called it the “worst decision of all time”.

I’ve had plenty of poor decisions and seen plenty of poor ones buy GILLY’s would have to be about the worst of all time. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) May 2, 2020

Speaking to India off-spinner on his Instagram Live show, ‘ReminiscewithAsh’, Ashwin started talking about Glenn McGrath’s reaction after he was adjudged LBW out. McGrath, being the final nail on the coffin for Australia, was trying to dispute the umpire’s decision.

“It was straight in line, it was going to spin as well. I think if I see that now... with DRS, it would have hit the stumps for sure. But that’s McGrath for you. Australians are... they produced a lot of great players but are very bad losers. When it comes to losing a match from that situation... where they were, it must have given them a hard, hard time,” Harbhajan Singh said.

He further added that Australians always think they are safe when they are batting, and think they have picked up a wicket when they are on the attack. “That’s Australia for you. When they bowl, they feel everything is out. When they are facing it, they feel they are not out. They were not really happy about most of the decision. But this is how the game goes. We may talk about 2008, the Sydney Test, we had a lot of things that went not in our favour. A lot of people talk about that Test as well,” he said.

He further said that people should stop crying about the LBW decision.”These things happen on the field. We have to accept it as a player. We don’t need to keep on crying about it. We now see some people say on Twitter that Gilchrist was not out. So what if he was not out? How many times have I got him out? If not the 1st ball, I could have got him out in the 2nd ball,” he said.