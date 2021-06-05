'When you get out there, it is war': Brett Lee on camaraderie between MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League, winning five trophies so far. There could be several reasons behind this success that MI have attained over the years in the IPL. From captain Rohit Sharma's analytical mindset to dynamic allrounders Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard, to lethal fast bowlers Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah - all have contributed to MI's success. But the best bit about MI has been the camaraderie the players have shared between themselves.

While Pollard and the Pandya brothers are known to share a deep bond over the years, MI fast bowler Bumrah has partnered well alongside Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and now Trent Boult.

Also read: Kane is conservative without being boring, Virat is aggressive: Lee on difference between captains Williamson & Kohli

But India are set to face off against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final this month. Will the friendship between Bumrah and Kiwi speedster Boult dilute the intensity of the match? Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee does not think so.

"Look, I think the friendship will be there. But after they step out over the rope and before they step on the field it will be different. When you get out there, it is war. It is a battle, and you are playing for your country. That will not change," Lee was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.

"I think that is with Boult and Bumrah, they know each other so well, they know each other's strengths, but they also know each other's weaknesses. So, I think that sort of counterbalances what might be a situation where it could help or hinder someone," he added.

"I think it is great for world cricket, that you look at these two wonderful players, and they are world-class, Boult hoops a ball back in 140 Ks. Jasprit Bumrah can make that duke ball swing around corners. They will be very mindful of what each person can bring to the table. And I am sure after the game, there will be a few hugs as well," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON