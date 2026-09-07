Where does Ishan Kishan's 270 rank among the greatest Duleep Trophy performances?

Ishan Kishan batted for 135 balls on Day 1. He faced another 175 balls across almost two sessions on the second day in Chennai. Fatigue had finally set in.

East Zone's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his 250 runs on day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final cricket match between South Zone and East Zone (PTI)

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The East Zone captain looked tired, and out came the physio. After a brief chat, Ishan left the field, walking off retired hurt just before tea with an unbeaten 250 to his name.

But Ishan wasn't done.

Deep Dive What records did Ishan Kishan break with his 270 in the Duleep Trophy final? Ishan Kishan's 270 established him as the first East Zone batter to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final and the second-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy final, surpassing previous records held by notable players. Why is Ishan Kishan's 270 considered a significant performance in Duleep Trophy history? Kishan's innings is seen as significant because it ranks among the highest scores in Duleep Trophy history, showcasing his endurance and skill while leading East Zone, making a substantial impact in the tournament's narrative. How did Ishan Kishan's innings affect East Zone's position in the Duleep Trophy final? Kishan's 270 runs helped East Zone set a formidable target of 708 runs, putting them in a dominant position in the final against South Zone, where their performance put immense pressure on the opposing team.

Sixteen overs into the final session of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone, after East Zone lost two more wickets, the left-hander walked out to bat again. He was the ninth batter to fall, in the final over of the day, as East Zone were eventually bowled out for a humongous 708.

Ishan had started the day on 111 not out, having reached his century in 122 balls on the opening evening. He ended Day 2 with 270 runs from 334 balls, comprising 30 boundaries and seven sixes.

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Looking weary yet again, and taking on the responsibility of safeguarding the final wicket, Ishan launched a tossed-up delivery from spinner Tripurna Vijay over mid-wicket, looking to clear the long-on fence. But fielder Smaran Ravichandran kept his eyes on the ball and completed a wonderful catch in the deep, just in front of the ropes, to deny Ishan a glorious triple century.

Yet, for Ishan, the knock had already entered the Duleep Trophy record books.

Where does Ishan Kishan's 270 rank among the greatest Duleep Trophy performances?

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With the 20 runs he added in the final session on Day 2, Ishan registered the eighth-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy match. He surpassed the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal (265) and Ajay Jadeja (264), but his dismissal ended his bid to climb even higher up the chart.

Highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy match:

320 - Raman Lamba, NZ vs WZ, 1987

300* - GK Khoda, CZ vs SZ, 2001

292 - SS Bhave, WZ vs SZ, 1994

287 - Arun Lal, EZ vs WZ, 1986

278 - S Manjrekar, WZ vs CZ, 1987

275 - LS Rajput, WZ vs CZ, 1987

274 - V Sehwag, NZ vs SZ, 1999

270 - Ishan Kishan, EZ vs SZ, 2026

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Those 20 extra runs also took him past Cheteshwar Pujara (256*, Blue vs Red, 2016) and Jaiswal to register the second-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy final.

Highest individual scores in a Duleep Trophy final:

320 - Raman Lamba, NZ vs WZ, 1987

270 - Ishan Kishan, EZ vs SZ, 2026

265 - Yashasvi Jaiswal, WZ vs SZ, 2022

256* - Cheteshwar Pujara, Blue vs Red, 2016

216* - Aunshuman Gaekwad, WZ vs NZ, 1987

210* - Yusuf Pathan, WZ vs SZ, 2010

The knock also remains the second-best performance by an East Zone batter in a Duleep Trophy game, behind Arun Lal's 287.

Ishan's 270 has firmly kept East Zone in the driver's seat in the final, leaving South Zone with only one option — bat and try to go past 708 over the next three days.

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