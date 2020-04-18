R Ashwin reveals player who made him nervous in their first meeting

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:12 IST

With the whole sporting world is halted due to the novel coronavirus, several players are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged. In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but Covid-19 has scrapped all those plans. Several cricketers are engaging fans on social media and are asking them to come up with questions to ask on Twitter.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday started a #AskAshwin session on Twitter and revealed the name of the cricketer who made him the most nervous at their first meeting.

During an #AskAshwin session on Twitter, in response to question put forth by a user, the Indian off-spinner said it was none other than former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden.

Mathew Hayden. — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 18, 2020

Ashwin and Hayden have shared the dressing room for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009 and 2010.

Hayden played 32 matches in his IPL career for the Chennai Super Kings. He scored 1107 runs at an average of 36.90 with his highest score being 93.

On the other hand, Ashwin went on to play 97 matches for CSK, in which he managed to take 90 wickets, with his best season coming in the 2011 edition as he finished with 20 wickets.

Ashwin also ended up winning the tournament twice with CSK in 2010 and 2011.

Ashwin would have been in action for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.

However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

