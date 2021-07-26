‘Whichever team he’s coached, its performance has declined’: Kaneria lambasts Mickey Arthur after SL lose 1st T20I

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has come down harshly on Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur after his team lost the first T20I to India by 38 runs on Sunday. The Dasun Shanaka-led side failed to chase a 165-run target, getting all-out for a paltry 126 in 18.3 overs.

Arthur, who had also coached the Pakistan team in the past, grabbed the attention for his animated expressions during the 2nd ODI when India came from behind and won the game by 3 wickets to clinch the series 2-0. Ahead of the T20Is series, he had advised his players to stay away from social media in order to avoid criticism and focus on the game.

Meanwhile, Kaneria has asked Arthur to stop giving offbeat suggestions and focus on his coaching style. In his latest YouTube video, the former Pakistan spinner opined that the head coach needs to redesign his plans if he wants to see his team perform better.

“Mickey Arthur told his players to stop using social media, but he should rather focus on making and executing the right plans for the opposition. This is the age of social media and in a biosecure bubble, players will use it for sure. What are you doing as a coach? What have you delivered?

“You need to groom this young team and not get angry at them after a loss. Stop giving them vague suggestions. Whichever team he has coached, its performance has declined,” Danish Kaneria stated.

On the other hand, Kaneria seemed in awe of the Indian team that defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively. The former cricketer said India will the side to beat in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“If this Indian team keeps on performing and executing their skills like this, and if there is a combination of this new-look team and the main team in England, then the opposition will be under serious pressure. This team is certainly a huge contender in the T20 World Cup,” Kaneria concluded.